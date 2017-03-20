Open casting call for two productions, including Channing Tatum, Tom Hardy movie

A casting director is looking for local talent to take part in two Hollywood productions that will be filming in Hawaii this summer.

One is for a movie starring Channing Tatum and Tom Hardy, and another is for a successful franchise, details of which have yet to be released.

An open casting call for both will be held this Saturday, March 25, at Olelo Mapunapuna Studio, 1122 Mapunapuna Street, from 10 a.m.-4 p.m.

They’re looking for the following: stand-ins (for this and other 2017 projects), photo doubles (for this and other 2017 projects), Latino/Latina-looking Spanish speakers, active-duty military and veterans, military spouses, field workers, MMA fighters, tourists of all ethnicities, street vendors, athletes, bikini girls, farmers, families of all ethnicities, gang members, Native Hawaiians and Pacific Islanders, teenage-looking, Spanish-speaking males, men and women with weapons training, and truck drivers.

Only those who are ages 16 and over and legally able to work in the U.S. are eligible. All positions are paid, and no experience is necessary.

Some candidates will be pulled from the open call to audition for speaking roles.

You’re advised to bring a pen, sunscreen, water, and a quiet activity to help pass the time while you wait.