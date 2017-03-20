Police ask public’s help in identifying Hilo theft suspect

Hawaii Island police are asking the public for help in identifying the person whose image was captured on video surveillance cameras in connection with a theft from a Hilo store.

On Thursday, Feb. 2, an man shoplifted an item from a Hilo Store. He is of fair to medium complexion, black medium length hair, with a gray backpack, and wearing a black baseball cap, white T-shirt and black pants.

Police ask anyone who knows the identity of this person in the photo to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311 or Officer Joshua Gouveia at 961-2213.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.