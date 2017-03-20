Police seek suspect in American Savings Bank robbery on Ala Moana

CrimeStoppers and the Honolulu Police Department are asking the public’s help in locating a man who is wanted for robbing the Ala Moana branch of American Savings Bank.

On Monday, March 20, the suspect entered the bank, approached the teller, demanded money and stated that he had a weapon. No weapon was seen and the man fled on foot in an unknown direction.

He is described as 40 to 50 years of age, 5-foot-8 to 5-foot-10, 120 to 130 lbs., with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a white dress shirt and black pants.

Anyone with information about this incident is asked to call CrimeStoppers at 955-8300 or *CRIME on your cellular phone. The public may now send anonymous web tips to www.honolulucrimestoppers.org.