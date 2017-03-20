Rainbow Wahine host Kansas Tuesday in Spring Exhibition finale

The University of Hawai’i women’s volleyball team hosts its third and final spring match against Kansas on Tuesday, March 21 at 7:00 p.m. in the Stan Sheriff Center.

The Rainbow Wahine has played two spring matches thus far against Team Osaka and Minnesota. In the two matches combined, UH middle hitter Emily Maglio recorded a team-high 32 kills and nine blocks. Outside hitter McKenna Granato has put down 30 kills in the two matches and Casey Castillo has buried 16 kills with seven blocks. Setter Norene Iosia has averaged a double-double on the court (44 assists per match/10.5 digs per match) and libero Savanah Kahakai has tallied 14 digs in both spring matches.

The 2016 Rainbow Wahine finished the season ranked No. 17 in the final AVCA coaches poll after posting a 23-6 overall record. Hawai’i captured their second-straight Big West title and 25th overall conference crown with a 15-1 mark. The ‘Bows competed in their 35th NCAA tournament where they defeated USC in the first round but fell to Minnesota in the second. Hawai’i will return five starters and 15 letterwinners next fall—including all-Big West first team players Maglio, Kahakai, Iosia.

Reigning Big 12 champions Kansas finished the 2016 season ranked No. 12 in the final AVCA poll. The Jayhawks finished with a 27-3 overall record while going 15-1 in conference. Kansas fell in the NCAA Tournament second round to Creighton in a five-set heartbreaker.

Women’s Volleyball Spring Match #3

Who: Hawai’i vs. Kansas

When: Tuesday, March 21, 2017 at 7:00 pm

Where: Stan Sheriff Center – Honolulu, O’ahu

Livestats: HawaiiAthletics.com

Tickets: All General Admssion – Adult – $11; Senior Citizen (65 & older) – $8; Student (Ages 4 to High School) – $5