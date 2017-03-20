Suspect in missing woman’s murder pleads not guilty

A man indicted in the murder of a missing Kalihi woman has pleaded not guilty.

Jhun Ley Irorita, 25, entered his plea via teleconference from Oahu Community Correctional Center on Monday, March 20.

Helen Prestosa, 40, had been missing since November 19, 2015.

In January 2016, Irorita was arrested on suspicion of her murder, but was released pending investigation due to lack of evidence.

In April 2016, skeletal remains were found on Tantalus. The Honolulu medical examiner later confirmed they belonged to Prestosa.

On March 14, 2017, Irorita was indicted by a grand jury for second-degree murder.

Prestosa’s best friend and roommate told KHON2 Irorita lived in the unit above them.

