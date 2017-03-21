Caring for an aging family member? AARP Hawaii has a conference coming up that could help.

Caring for an aging family member is one of the toughest jobs you’ll ever have. If often comes at a personal cost to your time, money and stress.

But there are ways to manage that.

This morning on Wake Up 2Day, Craig Gima from AARP Hawaii joined us in studio to tell us about a conference coming up on Saturday.

Gima says there are an estimated 154,000 caregivers in Hawaii. If they were paid, their work would be valued at $2.1 billion a year. But a lot of them are isolated, stressed and caregiving is expensive. It take a toll on their finances. That’s the theme of this year’s conference.

Gima says the best thing to do is plan ahead. It’s hard to talk about money with your parents or about their wishes if they become incapacitated by a stroke or dementia of just falling down. Sometimes parents are in denial about getting old too. But it’s important to talk to your parents and your siblings about what to do if they are going to need caregiving in the future. You want to talk to them before there’s an emergency, before they can’t speak for themselves. It’s also important to talk to your other family members about everyone’s role if caregiving becomes necessary.

The event happens Saturday March 25, from 8 a.m. to noon at the Japanese Cultural Center (2454 S. Beretania Street).

People can also go to AARP.org/caregiving for more information.

The toll-free number is 1-877-926-8300 and the link directly to the registration is <http://aarp.cvent.com/care3-25> or you can just send them to AARP.org/HI .