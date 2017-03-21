City to assist affected residents ahead of parking permit pilot project

Related Coverage Kalihi Valley first to test city’s restricted parking zones project



KHON2 first told you last week about a pilot project to address the parking crunch in a portion of Kalihi Valley.

The restricted parking zone (RPZ) pilot project starts on April 1, and only affects residents on Alu, Jennie, and Wilson streets.

Each household along those streets will be allowed up to two permits for themselves, and another two permits for guests.

The permits, which would need to be hung from a vehicle’s rear-view mirror and clearly visible, would allow them to park on the street between 6 p.m. and 6 a.m. every day.

For now, no one has to pay for the permits, and there will be a one-hour grace period to accommodate short visits, delivery and service vehicles.

Click here to view the full notice, conditions, and permit application.

Sen. Donna Mercado Kim, D, Alewa, Kalihi Valley, told KHON2 homeowners supported the idea of requiring permits to park in the neighborhood.

“It’s gotten so bad that they wanted some relief, because they can’t even put one car out there at this point in time,” she explained.

Phase one of the project lasts for 30 days, after which the program will be evaluated and phase two will begin.

We spoke with several residents in the neighborhood Tuesday. Some weren’t aware of the pilot project, while others were but said they didn’t know the specifics or did not receive a notice in the mail.

So what’s being done to ensure all residents are aware of the upcoming changes and have the proper permits?

The city Department of Transportation Services says staff will be stationed along Alu Street this Saturday, from 9 a.m.-4 p.m., to help residents apply for permits. On that day, residents can get their permits in person. Otherwise, they’ll get it in the mail.

We asked Kim, will four permits per household be enough?

“That is something we had to compromise on, because when we counted all the residents, and you count two per, there’s still not going to be enough on the street for all of those permits,” Kim replied.

Are there any concerns about permits being stolen out of cars?

“There’s all of those possibilities, so we don’t know what the extent would be, but if you break into somebody’s car and you take their permit that is registered to them and you get caught, you not only get caught for stealing a permit, you’re going to get caught for breaking and entering into somebody’s vehicle, so I doubt that is going to be worth their while,” Kim said.

Police will be monitoring the area during the pilot project, and we’re told parking restrictions will be enforced if they receive complaints, which means violators could be ticketed and/or towed.