Congresswoman backs federal push to decriminalize marijuana as state proposals stall

Hawaii Congresswoman Tulsi Gabbard is behind a new push to legalize marijuana.

While many individual states have already legalized marijuana, the federal government still outlaws it.

Gabbard says she wants to federally decriminalize marijuana to end confusion caused by conflicting state and federal laws.

If passed, the Ending Federal Marijuana Prohibition Act (H.R.1227) would take marijuana off the federal controlled substances list, joining other industries such as alcohol and tobacco.

She also says it would help our overburdened criminal justice system.

“Over the years we’ve spent hundreds of billions of dollars locking people up for nonviolent marijuana offenses, creating strain within our criminal justice system, clogging court calendars and resulting in further overcrowding our prisons,” Gabbard said.

While Hawaii has legalized medical marijuana, recreational marijuana is still illegal.

A number of measures were proposed at the state Legislature earlier this year to either legalize recreational marijuana or make it legal to possess small amounts of it.

However, at last check, not a single one was able to gain any traction. They’ve all stalled.