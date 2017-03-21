Couple left hanging when vendor shutters business before wedding reception

Danelle and Reyn Suen hired Aloha Party Rentals for their May wedding reception.

They forked over 50 percent of the rental price for the tables and a tent.

“It makes me nervous and stressed, because that’s the biggest part of the whole wedding reception, especially with 400 people,” said Danelle Suen.

But Suen says the company stopped responding to her emails and calls.

She went to the business and noticed a sign at the door that read: “Sorry, closed until further notice.”

“A phone call would be nice to say, ‘Hey, you know what, we’re going out of business. I apologize,'” Suen said.

The couple reached out to KHON2 via Report It for help.

We went to Aloha Party Rentals to investigate, and found former manager Ricky Pestana. He explained the former owners shut down, but the store is in the process of getting new owners.

“More than anything, I want to apologize for the no show,” he said. “It was an abrupt pull the plug on the company.”

We wanted to know, what happens if a business shuts it doors when it owes you money or merchandise?

Gregory Dunn, Hawaii Better Business Bureau CEO, said, “You don’t need to feel helpless. There are resources available to you.”

There’s no law regarding how much of a deposit a business can require, but you can protect yourself by putting down smaller deposits.

Always pay with credit card. You can still dispute a charge even if it’s past a certain date, as long as you have documentation.

If a business stiffs you, check with the post office to see if the company has a forwarding address.

If the store filed for bankruptcy, you can file a claim with the U.S. Bankruptcy Court.

“You want to document. Go back through all your receipts. Document phone logs or written correspondence. Make notes while it’s fresh in your mind, so if you have to file a complaint with state authorities that you have information ready to go,” Dunn advised.

If you still have not received your money back, consider filing a complaint with the following agencies:

State’s Office of Consumer Protection: (808) 586-2630

Small Claims Court: (808) 538-5151

You can also consult an attorney. For referrals, contact Hawaii State Bar Association’s Referral Line at (808) 537-9140.