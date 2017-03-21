Dickey’s Barbecue Pit franchise to open on Oahu

With nearly 600 locations in 44 states, the world’s largest barbecue franchise will finally expand to Hawaii.

A publicist for Dickey’s Barbecue Pit reported Tuesday that Hawaii native Danny Mabalot Jr. will open a restaurant on Oahu within the next year. Mabalot got his start in the franchise business with four Subway locations owned by his family, which were opened by his father.

A location has not been finalized yet.

Founded in 1941, Dickey’s is known for slow smoking their meats on-site for 12-14 hours daily. The Dallas-based family-run franchise offers signature meats including beef brisket, pulled pork and pork ribs; mac and cheese, barbecue beans and cabbage slaw sides, and free kids’ meals every Sunday.