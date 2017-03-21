Duran Duran announces Honolulu stop as part of 2017 world tour

One of the best bands of the 1980s, Duran Duran, will finally make their Hawaii debut in concert in July.

Tickets go on sale to the general public at 9 a.m. Friday, March 24, for the Blaisdell Arena show on Sunday, July 16. Prices range from $49 to $325 and tickets will be sold online at ticketmaster.com, at Walmart Ticketmaster outlets, the Blaisdell Center box office, or charge-by-phone at 1-800-745-3000.

The band announced that Honolulu would be one of their additional stops to their current spring world tour in support of their latest album “Paper Gods.” Its bold sound has made it their highest charting album in 22 years, partly produced by Grammy Award-winners Nile Rodgers and Mark Ronson.

Duran Duran broke out into the international mainstream from their origins as a stylish British New Romantic band with their 1982 breakthrough hit “Hungry Like a Wolf.” With much of their early success based on music video exposure, the band has garnered such Top 10 U.S. singles over its long career, including “The Reflex,” “Union of the Snake,” “New Moon on Monday,” “The Wild Boys,” their James Bond-movie theme “A View to a Kill,” “Notorious,” “I Don’t Want Your Love” and “Ordinary World.”

The current core of the band is its most popular lineup of lead singer Simon Le Bon, bassist John Taylor, keyboardist Nick Rhodes and drummer Roger Taylor.