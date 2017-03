A former Honolulu police officer has been accused of sexually assaulting a child.

Teddy Van Lerberghe was indicted last week on multiple counts of sexual assault. According to court documents, the assaults took place between 2004-08, when the victim was under 14 years of age.

The Honolulu Police Department tells us Van Lerberghe was let go in May 2016 after nine years of service.

He’ll be in court Thursday to enter a plea.