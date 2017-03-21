Glenn S. Oyama reported missing on Hawaii Island

Hawaii Island police are searching for a 59-year-old Honomu man who was reported missing on Monday, March 20.

Glenn S. Oyama was last seen in Hilo on Sunday, March 19, at about 11:30 p.m and requires medication.

He is described as 5-foot-7, 190 pounds, with black/gray hair and brown eyes. Oyama may be operating a 1999 Toyota Camry 4-door sedan with Hawaii license plates ZBT 753.

Police ask anyone with information on his whereabouts to call the Police Department’s non-emergency line at 935-3311.

Tipsters who prefer to remain anonymous may call the island wide Crime Stoppers number at 961-8300. Crime Stoppers doesn’t record calls or subscribe to caller ID. All Crime Stoppers information is kept confidential.