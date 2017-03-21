New warning sirens will be tested on Oahu Thursday

The Hawaii Emergency Management Agency, together with the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management, will test three new sirens on Oahu.

Testing will occur on Thursday, March 23, between 8 a.m.-4 p.m.:

Sunset Beach, Haleiwa

Haupoa Street & Kamehameha Highway, Kaneohe

Castle High School, Kaneohe

The new sirens are part of the Statewide Siren Modernization Project. Nearby residents may hear the siren sound six to eight times for 30-60 second intervals during the scheduled times. Testing will include short blasts known as “burps.”

During the tests, emergency management technicians will check that the new sirens are functioning properly.

Questions regarding the test should be directed to the Honolulu Department of Emergency Management at 808-723-8960.