Oahu luxury home sales up 24 percent in February

Sales of luxury homes and condominiums on Oahu increased 24 percent during February 2017 compared to the same period in 2016, according to a report released Tuesday from real estate firm Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties.

A total of 31 luxury homes changed hands last month, up from 25 in February 2016. The median sales price for the luxury range was $2,159,000, up from last year’s $1,750,000.

These figures are based on Multiple Listing Service data of all single-family homes and condominiums sold for $1.5 million and above during February 2017 and February 2016 on Oahu, and do not include new development sales.

Other key findings based on MLS data according to Coldwell Banker Pacific Properties for February 2017:

Of the 31 closed sales, there were 14 luxury properties that sold in the $1.5-million to $1.9-million price range, 12 homes in the $2-million to $2.9-million price range, three homes in $3-million to $3.9-million price range, and two properties sold in the $4 million and above price range.

With five closed sales over $1.5 million, the neighborhoods of Kahala and Kakaako had the most sales, followed by Waialae Iki with four closed sales.

The most expensive MLS-recorded home sale of February 2017 was a four-bedroom, four-bath condominium in Kakaako for $4,900,000.

For residential resales, the highest sale was a single-family four-bedroom, five-full and one-half bath home in the Waialae Golf Course neighborhood for $4,310,125.