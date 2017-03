This morning on Wake Up 2day, Hawaii Auto Dealers Association Executive Director Dave Rolf and New City Nissan President John Uekawa joined us in studio to talk about this weekend’s show.

Uekawa shared exciting news coming out of Nissan, which includes its new LEAF and a $10,000 rebate be offered to customers with their HECO bill.

The First Hawaiian International Auto Show:

Friday, March 24 – 12 P.M. – 10 P.M.

Saturday, March 25 – 10 A.M. – 10 P.M.

Sunday, March 26 – 10 A.M. – 7 P.M.