Tyson Alualu signs free agent contract with Pittsburgh Steelers

Associated Press (Modified) Published:
Tyson Alualu // AP

The Pittsburgh Steelers have signed free-agent defensive end Tyson Alualu to a two-year contract in hopes of bolstering their pass rush.

Alualu, a Kalihi native and Saint Louis graduate spent his first seven seasons with the Jacksonville Jaguars but struggled to live up to his billing after the team drafted him 10th overall in 2010.

The 29-year-old Alualu played in 14 games last season, finishing with 2.5 sacks. His arrival gives the Steelers depth behind Cam Heyward and Stephon Tuitt.

Heyward missed the second half of 2016 with a torn chest muscle for the AFC North champions. Pittsburgh finished ninth in the NFL last year with 38 sacks.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s