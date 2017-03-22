7 cited as state clears dozens of homeless camps along Diamond Head

Related Coverage State prepares for homeless sweep on Diamond Head slope

The Hawaii Department of Land and Natural Resources, along with a private rubbish contractor, removed tons of debris from illegal camps within Diamond Head State Monument Wednesday.

Officers with DLNR’s Division of State Parks and Conservation and Resources Enforcement (DOCARE) also issued seven citations for the violation of being in a closed area.

Wednesday’s enforcement follows six months of outreach to homeless individuals living along the slopes of Diamond Head. Since last October, workers have informed people at camps, in person or in writing, that they would need to vacate their camps sometime in mid-March.

“We empathize with anyone in Hawaii who does not have a home,” said State Parks Administrator Curt Cottrell. “State lands, though, are owned by all of Hawaii’s residents and cannot be used as a place for long-term camps.”

Spread across the southeast flanks of Diamond Head, parks and outreach workers found abandoned clothing, food containers, camping equipment, cans and bottles. Crews hauled away at least two large bins filled with materials that had previously been tagged as trash or identified by campers as such.

In all, the state has identified at least 40 camps or rubbish locations on Diamond Head. Officials said several of the 36 camps that were initially notified were no longer occupied as of Wednesday.

Scott Morishige, the Governor’s Coordinator on Homelessness, said, “This operation is not only about maintaining DLNR lands; it’s about connecting people to housing. We’ve been conducting ongoing outreach and notification to the estimated 30-35 people living in the area since October. These efforts have resulted in housing two veterans who had been homeless for a decade. We will continue to work closely with the state service providers: Kalihi-Palama Health Center, Institute for Human Services, and the CHOW Project, to build relationships with people experiencing homelessness and connect them to housing.”

This is the third clean-up of illegal camps at Diamond Head State Monument.

“Diamond Head is Hawaii’s best known natural landmark. Our State Parks are for the enjoyment of all kamaaina and visitors. Other than the established, paved walking path in Diamond Head crater, the area is off-limits because it’s not managed for public access and therefore not safe,” said DLNR chair Suzanne Case.