Auto Week: Infiniti of Honolulu

Infiniti of Honolulu has a brand new look that’s taking shopping for a car to the next level. Living808 took a tour of their newly renovated facility, including their customer lounge complete with television, wifi and complimentary snacks. Head on over to check it out and while you’re there, test drive the new SUV everyone is talking about, the 2017 QX30. It’s the sporty new lifestyle vehicle that’s perfect for Honolulu.

Learn more about the QX30 and the other great models at www.infinitiofhonolulu.com.