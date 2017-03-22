BJ Penn books bout with Dennis Siver

By Published:
AP Photo/Gregory Payan

UFC hall-of-famer BJ Penn’s return from a 29-month retirement will continue past his January loss to Yair Rodriguez, the UFC announced Tuesday afternoon.

Penn will face Dennis Siver on Sunday, June 25th at UFC Fight Night  in Okalahoma City.

“The Prodigy” lost to Rodriguez via strikes in the second round of their January 15th bout in Phoenix, which accounted for his second-straight defeat by way of TKO and fourth straight loss overall.

The former lightweight and welterweight champion was originally scheduled to fight Siver to end his retirement last May, but Siver was forced to pull out of the bout due to an injury.

Penn is 16-11-2 in his MMA career. His last win inside of The Octagon was his knockout victory over Matt Hughes in November of 2010.

Leave a Reply

Fill in your details below or click an icon to log in:

Gravatar
WordPress.com Logo

You are commenting using your WordPress.com account. Log Out / Change )

Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s