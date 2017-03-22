BJ Penn books bout with Dennis Siver

UFC hall-of-famer BJ Penn’s return from a 29-month retirement will continue past his January loss to Yair Rodriguez, the UFC announced Tuesday afternoon.

Penn will face Dennis Siver on Sunday, June 25th at UFC Fight Night in Okalahoma City.

“The Prodigy” lost to Rodriguez via strikes in the second round of their January 15th bout in Phoenix, which accounted for his second-straight defeat by way of TKO and fourth straight loss overall.

The former lightweight and welterweight champion was originally scheduled to fight Siver to end his retirement last May, but Siver was forced to pull out of the bout due to an injury.

Penn is 16-11-2 in his MMA career. His last win inside of The Octagon was his knockout victory over Matt Hughes in November of 2010.