One of the island’s most popular bakeries is up for sale.

Champion Malasadas on Beretania Street has been serving up iconic sugary treats for more than 30 years.

According to the sale listing, the owner plans to retire.

The business is on the market with an asking price of $238,000, which includes all the equipment.

It does not include the property. According to the listing, a lease would need to be negotiated.