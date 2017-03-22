City council approves return of real Christmas trees in Honolulu Hale



Spring just started, but Christmas is already on the minds of Honolulu City Council members.

They unanimously approved a proposal to bring back real Christmas trees to Honolulu Hale.

“It’s just not Christmas without natural cut trees,” said Honolulu City Councilman Ikaika Anderson. “You come to Honolulu Hale expecting to have a nice, fresh smell of natural cut Christmas trees that many folks enjoy in their homes every year for Christmas.”

For the past five years, artificial trees were used during the annual Honolulu City Lights celebration. Fire officials say it’s because the building doesn’t have a sprinkler system.

Fire officials said the national fire code doesn’t allow real Christmas trees in any hotels and assembly spaces, like Honolulu Hale.

The Honolulu Fire Department changed that restriction if the building had sprinklers, but it doesn’t agree with any more compromises.

So what safety measures will be taken now that real trees will be making a return?

While Honolulu Hale doesn’t have sprinklers, the measure does call for a fire watch, meaning someone has to watch the Christmas trees 24/7 in case there’s a fire.

“We already have security 24/7 during the annual Honolulu City Lights Festival anyway, so these personnel will simply need to be trained on how to utilize a fire extinguisher,” said Anderson. “We have never, ever, not once in Honolulu Hale, had any issue with any fire or even a near fire.”

Assistant Chief Socrates Bratakos says HFD is against having real Christmas trees in a building without a sprinkler system. Even with a fire watch, he says it still isn’t enough.

“You don’t need to have something happen to you to guard against it. It’s not a good idea,” he said. “(A fire watch is) better than nothing, but really you need sprinklers. A fire that starts in a Christmas tree can spread so fast, it’s unbelievable.”

According to HFD, since 2006, there were at least 64 fires that involved Christmas trees. The majority of them were rubbish fires, but at least seven started in a home or business.

Kapolei Hale is a newer building and does have a sprinkler system, so officials can put in real Christmas trees for decoration, but they still use flame retardant trees.

If the mayor signs the bill into law, you can expect to see real Christmas trees at this year’s Honolulu City Lights Festival.