Confusion over client pickups at airport prompts lawmaker to take action

We still don’t have a straight answer from the state on what the policy is when it comes to picking up a client or coworker at the airport.

We first told you Tuesday that a Honolulu businessman got a ticket at Honolulu International Airport after telling security he was there to pick up a client.

He wound up recording the incident and was clearly angry at the security officers, who ticketed him because, they said, he was providing a commercial service at the airport without a permit.

Randy Vasconcellos met with the airport security manager Wednesday morning and was told management will investigate the incident, but he didn’t get a clear explanation on why he was breaking the law.

“He didn’t say either way, so that wasn’t fixed as far as I’m concerned,” Vasconcellos told KHON2. “It wasn’t really addressed, but basically what he said was the way the law is written, it’s mainly for ground transportation companies.”

When we first reached out to the Department of Transportation for comment, a spokesman said he wanted to wait until after transportation officials met with Vasconcellos.

When we followed up post-meeting Wednesday, we were told the spokesman was off-island and, at this point, no one is responding.

We also went to the airport security manager’s office for answers and were told that he wasn’t available.

State Sen. Lorraine Inouye, D, chair of the Transportation Committee, initially told us security must have made a mistake and wants airport officials to clear things up.

With no clear answers from the department, Inouye says she wants to get to the bottom of this.

“The administration of the airports needs to put some rules in place, so that we all understand what our rules are,” Inouye said.

“So you want the administration to clarify what the policy is?” KHON2 asked.

“Exactly,” she replied.

Since our story first aired, Inouye says she has received more complaints about the security company Securitas, so she wants to talk to DOT about that also.

We’ve been trying unsuccessfully to get a hold of someone at Securitas for the past two days.

As for Vasconcellos, he still plans on fighting the ticket in court.

According to Hawaii Administrative Rules addressing commercial services at public airports:

“Prearranged ground transportation services” includes the providing for hire of a motor vehicle, including off-airport rent-a-car vehicles, at any public airport for the purpose of transporting the hirer of, or passenger in, such motor vehicle and personal property where such hire or transportation was contracted or arranged for by the hirer, passenger, or another on behalf of the hirer or passenger, in advance of the hirer or passenger’s arrival at the public airport or, upon or after his arrival at the public airport, by communicating with an operator whose place of business is situated outside the public airport, for ground transportation services to be performed, at least in part, at the public airport. “Prearranged ground transportation services also include passenger transportation services, tours, and courtesy car services for customers and guests upon vehicles owned or leased by the operators even if the services are provided gratuitously or may be an incidental part of another service.”