Hawaii Air National Guard to host Sentry Aloha exercise

Don’t be alarmed if you see fighter aircraft flying over Oahu.

The Hawaii Air National Guard’s 154th Wing is hosting a Sentry Aloha exercise beginning next week.

Sentry Aloha is an ongoing series of exercises involving multiple types of aircraft and services.

Initial planning usually begins six months prior and provides tailored, cost-effective and realistic combat training for U.S. Air Force, Air National Guard and other Department of Defense services to provide U.S. warfighters with the skills necessary to perform homeland defense and overseas combat missions.

This Sentry Aloha iteration will involve more than 800 personnel and more than 30 aircraft from Hawaii and five other states.

The exercise will run through the first week of April.

The 154th Wing is the largest Air National Guard wing in the nation.

The Hawaii Air National Guard is comprised of nearly 2,500 Airmen whose federal mission is to be trained and available for active duty Air Force operational missions. It is also responsible for maintaining a 24 hour a day, 365 days a year vigil of Hawaii’s airspace against any external threats.