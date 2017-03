Some of Hawaii’s best chefs are cooking up a storm for a great cause. They’re gathering for the Hawaii Foodbank’s 11th Annual Great Chefs Fight Hunter Culinary Event this weekend. The proceeds help more than 123,000 households. Hawaii Foodbank President Gerald Shintaku and Executive Chef Rey Baysa with the Hilton Waikiki Beach joined Wake Up 2day to talk about what people can expect at the event.

