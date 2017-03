Honolulu Cookie Company’s Guava and Lilikoi premium shortbread cookies are part of their 2017 Fruit Collection. The Guava cookies are packaged in a beautiful tin that looks just like a ripe, sliced guava. Flavors include guava with a fruit morsel baked inside, white chocolate-dipped, and dark-chocolate dipped. The Lilikoi flavor also has a piece of fruit baked inside is included in our Hawaiian Fruit Crate and Plantation Collection Window Box.

www.honolulucookie.com