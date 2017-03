A service for victims of domestic violence is seeking help to stay alive.

The Safe on Scene pilot program started a few months ago. When police respond to a domestic violence case, a trained response team from the domestic violence action center will respond as well to help the victim.

Dozens of people have received support from Safe on Scene.

Money is running out, and advocates are urging the city and police department to step in.

Story on KHON2 at 10 p.m.