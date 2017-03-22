Residents frustrated after fifth water main break reported along Waianae street

Related Coverage Board of Water Supply responds to Waianae water main break

Residents along a Waianae street are dealing with yet another water main break.

This latest one was reported at around 6 a.m. near the intersection of McArthur and Mill streets. Eleven customers are out of water.

We previously reported a water main break along that stretch on March 3.

According to the Board of Water Supply, Wednesday’s break is the fifth water main break on McArthur Street since November 2015.

Resident Shantel Torres reached out to KHON2 to ask why these breaks keep happening.

A spokeswoman says the Board of Water Supply is aware of all the breaks and apologizes to residents.

She says the utility is planning to replace the water main, though no timeline has been set.

The project is entering the design phase. Once it’s approved, construction needs to be scheduled, and permits submitted for approval.