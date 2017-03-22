USS John Finn to be commissioned at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam

A Navy missile destroyer named after a Pearl Harbor hero will be commissioned in Hawaii.

The USS John Finn honors the bravery of chief aviation ordnanceman John Finn, who died in 2010.

On the day of the Japanese attack on Pearl Harbor, Finn manned a 50-caliber machine gun and for two hours, he fired at Japanese planes.

He suffered nearly two dozen wounds, but they never slowed him down. His heroism earned him the nation’s first medal of honor of WWII.

The USS John Finn will be commissioned at Joint Base Pearl Harbor Hickam in July.