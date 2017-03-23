‘Bows collect 12th win of the season with series opening victory over San Jose State

Josh Rojas went 2-3 with a double, 2 RBI and a run scored to help guide Hawaii to a 6-2 series opening victory over former Western Athletic Conference rival San Jose State (9-10) Thursday night at Les Murakami Stadium.

Brendan Hornung (2-2) allowed11 hits but struck-out seven Spartans in his second complete game of the season.

Adam Fogel and Alex Fitchett also supported the senior pitcher at the plate by combining for four hits, two RBI, two doubles and two runs as UH posted 11 hits against the Mountain West Conference member.

The Rainbow Warriors, who have won two straight games are now 12-8 and off to the program’s best 20-game start since joining the Big West Conference in 2013.

Dylan Vchulek ended the game with sliding catch in centerfield and doubled off the runner at first base in what was certainly the play of the game.

Four game series continues Friday at 6:35pm. Neil Uskali is slated to get the start for the Rainbow Warriors.