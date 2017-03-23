BREAKING: Makaha’s Yancy Medeiros joins Max Holloway on UFC 212 card in Brazil

One of the biggest nights in Hawaii Mixed Martial Arts history will have an added Aloha State flare.

Makaha’s Yancy Medeiros (13-4, 4-4) signed a contract to fight on the UFC 212 card headlined by Waianae Coast native Max Holloway, who will face Jose Aldo in a unification bout for the UFC Featherweight title in Brazil.

KHON2 Sports Director Rob DeMello confirmed with Medeiros that the 29 year old will face-off with Erick Silva in a welterweight match up on June 3rd.

“Westside boys gonna rep Hawaii in Brazil” Medeiros told DeMello, Thursday evening.

Medeiros, who appeared at lightweight in his first eight UFC fights successfully made his debut at welterweight with a second round TKO victory over Sean Spencer on September 10th, and has won four of his last six fights.

Silva, is 19-7 in his career and will also be coming off of a victory, having beaten Luan Chagas on September 24th via third round submission.

The main event that evening at the Jeunesse Arena in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, will feature Holloway (17-3), who won the UFC interim featherweight title in December squaring-off with the future Hall of Famer Aldo.

Aldo, a Brazil native, who beat Frankie Edgar for the UFC title at UFC 200 this past July.

Aldo holds the UFC record for most featherweight title defenses with seven, running from 2011-2014.

Holloway is riding a ten fight win streak, which is the fourth longest active streak and fifth longest in UFC history.

UFC Winning Streaks:

Anderson Silva – 16 (2006-12)

Jon Jones – 13 (2010-present)

Georges St. Pierre – 12 (2007-present)

Demetrious Johnson – 11 (2012-present)

Royce Gracie – 11 (1993-94)

Max Holloway – 10 (2014-present)

CURRENT UFC 212 CARD:

Featherweight Championship – Jose Aldo (c) vs. Max Holloway (ic)

Middleweight – Anderson Silva vs. Kelvin Gastelum

Women’s Strawweight – Cláudia Gadelha vs. Karolina Kowalkiewicz

Bantamweight – Johnny Eduardo vs. Matthew Lopez

Flyweight – Marco Beltrán vs. Deiveson Alcântara

Welterweight – Yancy Medeiros vs. Erick Silva

Middleweight Antônio Carlos Júnior vs. Eric Spicely