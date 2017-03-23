Bronson Gouveia wanted for violating parole

The Hawaii Paroling Authority has issued a warrant for Bronson Gouveia.

The 39-year-old was visiting with his parole officer for a routine check-in Thursday morning when, according to the Department of Public Safety, the officer called the Sheriff Warrants Section to have them arrest Gouveia on a parole violation.

Officials say Gouveia ran from the building as deputies arrived. They ordered Gouveia to stop, but he got into a waiting car that sped off.

State sheriffs are currently looking for him.

Gouveia is described to be 6-foot-1 and 272 lbs. with brown hair and brown eyes. He has several tattoos, including on his neck and one under his left eye.

He was last seen heading eastbound on Ala Moana Boulevard in a black BMW with the license plate RGX502.

If you see him, call 911 or Sheriff Dispatch at 586-1352.

Gouveia’s record includes attempted assault 1, burglary 1, robbery 1, weapons possession, and drug charges.

When found he faces revocation of parole.