Diamond Head Plants: Insect Fighting Pitcher Plants

Mosquito plants or pitcher plants are great for keeping mosquitos and other insects away. These plants attract and kill insects through active production of attractive colors, sugary nectar, and even sweet scents that lures bugs into a tube-shaped trap, where they drown.

Rod Oshima with Diamond Head Plants has details on using these versatile plants for insect control around your house.

Diamond Head Plants will be at the 63rd Annual Kunia Orchid Society Show, March 24 – 26th at Leilehua High School, 1515 California Avenue, Wahiawa, HI 96786. Admission is free.

For more info, call Rod at 542-9858.

http://www.diamondheadplants.com/