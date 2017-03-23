Did you feel it? M4.3 earthquake near Kaena Point, Hawaii Island

The United States Geological Survey says that a “light earthquake” struck Hawaii Island at about 10:30 a.m.

Early reports show the magnitude 4.3 temblor occurred about 3.3 miles west-northwest of Kaena Point at a depth of .3 miles.

Coordinates: 19.2856, -155.1849

Depth: 0.5 km (0.3 mi)

Magnitude: 4.3

Local Time: Thu, 3/23/2017, 10:27:28 AM

UTC Time: Thu, 23 Mar 2017 20:27:28 GMT

Distance from:

5.3 km (3.3 mi) WNW of Ka`ena Point (281 deg)

14.3 km (8.9 mi) SW of Pu`u `O`o Crater (214 deg)

17.1 km (10.6 mi) S of Volcano (161 deg)

Click here to report to the USGS that you felt the earthquake and for more information?