Did you feel it? M4.3 earthquake near Kaena Point, Hawaii Island

The United States Geological Survey says that a “light earthquake” struck Hawaii Island at about 10:30 a.m.

Early reports show the magnitude 4.3 temblor occurred about 3.3 miles west-northwest of Kaena Point at a depth of .3 miles.

  • Coordinates: 19.2856, -155.1849
  • Depth: 0.5 km (0.3 mi)
  • Magnitude: 4.3
  • Local Time: Thu, 3/23/2017, 10:27:28 AM
  • UTC Time: Thu, 23 Mar 2017 20:27:28 GMT

Distance from:

  • 5.3 km (3.3 mi) WNW of Ka`ena Point (281 deg)
  • 14.3 km (8.9 mi) SW of Pu`u `O`o Crater (214 deg)
  • 17.1 km (10.6 mi) S of Volcano (161 deg)

Click here to report to the USGS that you felt the earthquake and for more information?

