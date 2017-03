Bethel Union is the latest Chinatown eatery from J.J. Niebuhr and Danny Dolan, the co-owners of the popular Chinatown pizzeria and bar J.J. Dolan’s.

Located at 1115 Bethel St., just a block away from J.J. Dolan’s, Bethel Union specializes in Italian food with an emphasis on pasta, seafood and steak.

Their popular menu is based off owner J.J. Niebuhr’s own recipes. Today he shares his secrets for a delicious spaghetti and meatballs and a braised short rib dish.

https://www.bethelunion.com/