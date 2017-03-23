High bacteria levels detected off Kaimana Beach in Waikiki

Signs were posted along Kaimana Beach in Waikiki Thursday after tests showed higher than normal levels of bacteria in the water.

According to the state Department of Health, enterococci in the area, which includes Sans Souci, exceeds water quality standards and contact with the water can make you sick.

Officials say advisory signs have been posted, but the beach itself is not closed.

The advisory remains in effect until water sample results no longer exceed the recreational water quality standard.

