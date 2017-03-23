Lowe and the Lady ‘Bows host Rainbow Relays in Manoa this weekend

The University of Hawai’i track and field team will host four teams, Sacramento State, CSUN, Cal State Dominguez Hills and Hawai’i Pacific this weekend during the Rainbow Relays, Friday, March 24 and Saturday, March 25 at the Clarence T.C. Ching Athletics Complex. Featuring a multi-team format for the first time in years, the meet is the largest for UH since since hosting the Western Athletic Conference Championships in 2011.

One of the largest intercollegiate meets on O’ahu in years, the meet will feature 19 events including five on Friday with a 3:00 p.m. HT start. A total of 14 events will be contested on Saturday with an 8:00 a.m. HT start.

The Rainbow Wahine will look to build on a strong Rainbow Relays and outdoor track throwing tradition, as Welland, Ontario freshman Alexis Brenzil comes into the second week of outdoor competition with the No. 1 spot among Big West javelin throwers at 142-0 (43.29m); ranking 42nd nationally. Meanwhile, senior Sabrina Mendoza ranks fifth in the conference shot put at 44-11.5 (13.70m) and freshman Haleigh Sudbeck ranks eighth in the hammer throw (166-8 ft./50.80m).

Distance performers are also making moves in the early season for UH, as sophomore Tristan Setzer ranks sixth among Big West 800m performers with a career-best time of 2:16.14. Senior Montana Martinez sits at ninth in the conference 1,500m standings with a PR time of 4:38.94 earned last week. Also on the track, senior Courtney Andre’ dropped a second off here 400m hurdles time last week in Sacramento, moving to eighth in the conference with a time of 1:03.80.

Although Murray, Ky. freshman Lily Lowe doesn’t have a current outdoor standing in the high jump, big things are projected this outdoor season for her. Lowe is fresh off finishing second in the indoor high jump at the MPSF Championships. Reaching a season-best height of 5-10.75 (1.80m), she finished the indoor season with the top mark among Big West schools and tied for the 23rd-best jump in the NCAA.

In it heyday, the Rainbow Relays was one of the premiere track and field meets in the state. It started in 1924 and lasted for more than 50 years until UH dropped its men’s track and field program in 1976. With the return of women’s track and field in 2000, the Rainbow Relays was revived several years ago.

What: Rainbow Relays

When: Friday, March 24 (3:00 p.m. HT) – Saturday, March 25 (12:00 p.m. HT)

Where: Clarence T.C. Ching Athletic Complex

UH Athletes Competing:

Calli-Ann Abbott (200m, 100mH, LJ, JAV)

Michelle Altice (SP, DT, HT)

Courtney Andre’ (400mH, 4x400m, LJ)

Nina Bean (4x100m, PV)

Natasha Black (4x100m, PV)

Amanda Bowers (4x100M, PV)

Alison Bowman (800m, 1500m)

Alexis Brenzil (200m, 100mH, HJ, JAV)

Briahn Brown (HJ, TJ)

Karen Bulger (JAV)

Giovanna Casazza (1500m, 5000m)

Natasha Currence (400m, 4x400m)

Tatiana Desender (400mH, 4x400m, TJ)

Megan Fereira (PV)

Caitlyn Foss (5000m)

Maddie Fuhrman (800m, 1500m, 4x400m)

Erin Herting (1500m)

Malissa Humanic (SP, DT, HT)

Ashley Kamau (DT)

Mary Kamau (SP, DT, HT)

Amber Kozaki (4x100m, PV)

Lily Lowe (HJ)

Winnie Markowitz (SP, DT)

Montana Martinez (1500m, 5000m)

Piper McDonald (5000m, 3000m SC)

Sabrina Mendoza (SP, DT)

Tristan Setzer (800m)

Emily Stack (400m, 800m, 4x400m)

Haleigh Sudbeck (HT)

Lisa Tashiro (800m, 1500m)

Felicianna Vazquez (TJ, HT, JAV)