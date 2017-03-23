Maui County first in Hawaii to allow 24/7 liquor sales in stores, hotels

Maui County is the first in the state to allow stores to sell alcohol any time of the day.

The change, which was made by the Maui Department of Liquor Control, took effect this month.

Previously, stores were only allowed to sell liquor between 6 a.m. and 11 p.m.

So why was the change made, and will other counties follow?

A county spokesman says stores that sell alcohol have to follow strict rules, and the change would really only affect 24-hour retailers like Longs Drugs or Safeway.

“These establishments are still restricted from selling to anyone that’s visibly intoxicated. They still can’t sell to minors,” said Rod Antone, county director of communications. “They’re still subject to inspection by the department at any time.”

Mothers Against Drunk Driving (MADD) says it’s surprised by the change, and concerned for county residents.

“This kind of availability is going to threaten the safety of Maui’s roads and therefore the people on the roads,” argued Carol McNamee with MADD Hawaii.

The change only applies to stores and hotels. Bars and restaurants still have to stop selling alcohol at 2 a.m.

§08-101-25 Hours for the sale, service, and consumption of liquor in licensed premises.

(a) Hours during which licensed premises may be open for the transaction of business shall be as follows:

(3) Hotels and condominium hotels: any hour of the day.

(4) Retailers: any hour of the day.