More businesses to close as Ward Village proceeds with Central Plaza development

More Ward area businesses are getting the boot.

Ward Village announced Thursday that Marukai, REAL a Gastropub, and the industrial warehouses next to the theaters received notice of a planned December closure.

The area is being cleared to make way for new development — the creation of Central Plaza, a gathering space and new home for community events including the Ward Village Farmers’ Market, Courtyard Yoga, Courtyard Cinema, Kona Nui Nights, and the holiday ice rink.

“As we have done throughout the redevelopment of Ward Village, we are working with these businesses to assist them with their future plans,” said Todd Apo, Vice President of Community Development at Ward Village

The goal is to get Central Plaza developed and open within the two-year time requirement set by the Hawaii Community Development Authority.

By the end of 2017, Ward Plaza, at the corner of Ala Moana Boulevard and Ward Avenue, will also be demolished in preparation for future development.

Officials say the detailed timing for the redevelopment along Ala Moana Boulevard, including both Ward Warehouse and Ward Plaza, has yet to be determined.