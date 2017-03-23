Steven Capobianco to be sentenced in one of Hawaii’s highest-profile murders

KHON2 will carry a live stream of Friday’s court proceedings via Akaku Maui Community Media starting at 8:30 a.m. Check back for the live video.

It’s one of the most high-profile murder cases in the state and in a Maui courtroom Friday, Steven Capobianco will learn his punishment.

Last December, Capobianco was found guilty of murdering his pregnant ex-girlfriend, Carly Scott.

He faces the possibility of spending the rest of his life in prison, and a judge will make the decision during a sentencing hearing that will bring to a close the final chapter in the trial.

But there’s still so much left unanswered.

Scott was reported missing in February 2014. She was 27 years old and five months pregnant at the time.

According to Capobianco, Scott had helped him get his car out of a ditch in Hana, and that was the last time anyone saw her alive.

A few days after she went missing, her burned SUV, clothes, hair, jawbone, and shoes were recovered, but her body was never found. Still, her case was reclassified to murder.

In July 2014, Capobianco was arrested and indicted on a second-degree murder charge.

During the trial, the jury heard recordings of Capobianco being interviewed by police.

The trial went on for six months, and it took jurors three weeks to come to a unanimous decision.

In January, the jury agreed Capobianco should be eligible for enhanced sentencing, an option given when crimes are deemed especially heinous, atrocious, and cruel.

Now it’s up to the judge to decide whether Capobianco should get a minimum of 20 years or a maximum of a life sentence without parole, or anything in between.

Whatever the decision will be, Scott’s mom still has an unanswered question.

“Nobody but me is asking that question. None of the authorities or people who interact with him legally ask the question, ‘Where is she?'” said Kimberlyn Scott. “I don’t know how to be satisfied. I don’t know how to accept that this is justice at all, until she at least comes home.”