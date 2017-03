The Board of Water Supply is working to repair a water main break in Palolo.

The 16-inch main broke on Pakui Street, near 10th Avenue, shooting water high into the air.

One viewer could spot the fountain of water from the Ala Wai Canal, and said it lasted for about 45 minutes.

At least 20 homes are out of water at this time.

