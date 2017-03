Aloha Kia is conveniently located near the Airport just off Nimitz Highway. When Living 808 visited we got a chance to look at the Kia Niro. It has all kinds of bells and whistles, even a wireless phone charger. The Kia Soul is the company’s top selling vehicle. Aloha Kia’s 20th anniversary is coming up. If you want to know more about what Aloha Kia has to offer check out their website at www.alohakia.com

Advertisement