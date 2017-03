It‘s here! The First Hawaiian International Auto Show gets underway noon today at the Hawaii Convention Center. It runs for three days, noon to 10 on Friday, 10am til 10pm on Saturday, and 10am til 7pm on Sunday. There are more than 300 cars on the show floor where every major brand is covered, from speedy, sleek sports cars, to hulking trucks, even the faithful old mini-van can be found. General admission is $10.

For more details on the show you can log onto www.autoshowhawaii.com