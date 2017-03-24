Former coach Shoji ‘pau’ with cancer treatments, ‘feeling great’

Dave Shoji

Dave Shoji announced Friday that he’s finished his cancer treatments.

The former Rainbow Wahine head volleyball coach revealed back in December that he was battling prostate cancer.

He took a leave of absence to undergo treatment and, in February, confirmed his retirement after 42 seasons at the University of Hawaii at Manoa.

“I’m pau with my treatments and am feeling great! Mahalo for all your prayers and thoughtful messages. God willing I’ll be fine,” he tweeted.

Former assistant coach and Wahine star Robyn Ah Mow-Santos will take over as head coach next season.

