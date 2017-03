The Hapalua Half Marathon is just a few weeks away. There are going to be thousands of runners hitting the streets of Honolulu for the big race and one of those runners will be our CW Star, Mikey Monis.

We hooked Mikey up with a personal trainer to get him ready for the big day.

In today’s “Go the Distance” feature, we will learn about the importance of having the right gear and gadgets.