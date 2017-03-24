Hawaiian Airlines pilots ratify contract amendment, will receive pay increases

Related Coverage Pilots union announces tentative agreement with Hawaiian Airlines

Hawaiian Airlines and the Air Line Pilots Association announced Friday that the union’s membership ratified a 63-month contract amendment that provides compensation increases for the airline’s 670 pilots.

Pilots approved the contract amendment outlined in a tentative agreement reached last month between Hawaiian and ALPA.

The amendment takes effect April 1 and its term extends through July 1, 2022.

Highlights, as outlined by the union, include significant pay increases: between 20 and 45 percent in the first year, with a 36- to 86-percent increase over the course of the agreement.

They’ll also receive retroactive payments. Hawaiian Airlines would pay $42 million in back payments.

The agreement also calls for a protected retiree health plan by establishing a trust, with Hawaiian contributing $240,000 for each retired pilot to use for medical expenses.