House GOP leaders abruptly pull troubled health care bill

By The Associated Press Published:
House Speaker Paul Ryan of Wis. leaves the White House in Washington, Friday, March 24, 2017, after meeting with President Donald Trump. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci)

WASHINGTON (AP) — Republican leaders have abruptly pulled their troubled health care overhaul bill off the House floor, short of votes and eager to avoid a humiliating defeat for President Donald Trump and GOP leaders.

House Speaker Paul Ryan, R-Wis., withdrew the legislation after Trump called him and asked him to halt debate without a vote, according to Ryan spokeswoman AshLee Strong. Just a day earlier, Trump had demanded a House vote and said if the measure lost, he would move on to other issues.

The White House had earlier expressed no confidence that the House vote on health care would be successful.

Separately, Vice President Mike Pence met near the Capitol with recalcitrant members of the conservative House Freedom Caucus in a last-ditch effort to secure support.

