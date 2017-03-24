How to handle the stress of third-quarter parent-teacher conferences

‘Tis the season for parent-teacher conferences. It can be a stressful time for both parents and student. How do you prepare for them?

Friday morning on Wake Up 2day Dr. Allana Cofffee shared some tips on Keiki Talk.

Coffee says the third quarter is a time when many tough conversations and decisions are made about students and these conversations between parents and teachers can get tense.

Years ago there was less tension in parent teacher relationships whereas now parents and teachers have the same outcomes in mind but have very different beliefs about how to best achieve those outcomes.

Coffee says parents can use these “Be Heard Principles”:

  • Best intentions assumed
  • Emphasis on learning
  • Home-school collaboration
  • Examples and evidence
  • Active listening
  • Respect for all
  • Dedication to follow-up
  • Harvard Family Research Project

