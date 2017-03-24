Kaiaka Bay Beach Park comfort station reopens after repairs

The comfort station at Kaiaka Bay Beach Park in Haleiwa reopened Friday, following a repair project that included the installation of surveillance cameras and other security features.

It was destroyed in January 2014 after the structure was intentionally set on fire. Two other cases of arson then occurred at the site in February and March 2016, when portable toilets located near the damaged comfort station were also set ablaze.

The repair project replaces the flat roof with a sloped, shingled roof, upgraded toilets and plumbing, installed new light fixtures, integrated surveillance cameras and security gates, painted interior walls, constructed new sidewalks, and relocated ADA parking stalls.

The surveillance camera system that was installed is similar to those in operation at two Ala Moana Regional Park comfort stations.

“We have installed security cameras to deter future vandalism, but we also need everyone’s help to call police if they see something suspicious. We all need to work together to kakou our parks,” said Honolulu Mayor Kirk Caldwell.

With the reopening of the comfort station, camping is again permitted at the park’s seven sites. To make reservations, visit camping.honolulu.gov.