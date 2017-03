Grab a McMuffin and help a robot because it’s robot mania at McDonald’s restaurants all over Hawaii.

McDonald’s of Hawaii is having a promotion this week that is boosting high school robotics teams and their inventions all across the state.

McDonald’s Restaurants of Hawaii

March 20 -26

Purchase Egg McMuffin from 5 A.M. – 10:30 A.M. and $1 from every Egg McMuffin will benefit Hawaii Robotics Teams